Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admits that he is concerned by the ease with which his side concedes goals, after seeing Manchester United net four times at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Whites mounted a spirited comeback to pull the game back to 2-2 in the second half after letting in Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes before the break.

But they were once more made to pay late on as Fred and Anthony Elanga struck to swing the game in their rivals' favour.

What was said?

"In the first half we started well and ended well but didn't manage to score. In the moments we lost dominance they scored," Bielsa told Sky Sports.

"After we got back level we had the chance to go 3-2 up and straight way they went up and scored again. We played better trying to get back into the game than when we were trying to keep a result but something has repeated that is difficult to resolve.

"We have to defend better. We are missing Kalvin Phillips and Robin Koch was substituted and we could not count on Pascal [Struijk] in midfield because he went back into defence.

"Not being able to come with the three defensive midfielders we have, there is a weakness in the recovery of the ball.

"It is impossible not to be worried [about Leeds' league position]. We have conceded 50 goals. Do you think I cannot be worried? How can I not feel responsible?"

Will Bielsa stay next season?

The 2021-22 season is Bielsa's fourth at the Leeds, the longest he has stayed at any of the clubs he has coached during his long, well-travelled career.

Whether he will stay for a fifth, however, is in doubt, while speaking before Sunday's match El Loco, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, hinted that he would step aside if he did not feel up to the task.

“[The future] is not a subject we should talk about at this moment," he explained to reporters.

“No-one can stay at this level if they cannot guarantee 100 percent enthusiasm - that’s players or coaches.

“The competition will expose those who don’t take advantage of being at this level.”

