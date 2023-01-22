How Arsenal beat Tottenham to £26m Trossard transfer in just 24 hours

Leandro Trossard’s agent has revealed how Arsenal beat arch-rivals Tottenham to the Belgian’s signature in the space of just 24 hours.

Belgian winger has left Brighton

Was wanted in north London by Tottenham

Ended up at Emirates Stadium

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners finally found themselves an attacking addition in the January transfer window when prising the proven Premier League performer away from Brighton, having previously been left frustrated by Chelsea in approaches for Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk. It appeared at one stage as though Spurs would win the race for Trossard, but Arsenal got the better of their north London neighbours by moving quickly to put a £26 million ($32m) agreement in place.

WHAT THEY SAID: With Tottenham reportedly only tabling a bid of £12m ($15m), as they allowed negotiations to drag on, Trossard’s representative, Josy Comhair, has told reporters of how the Gunners swooped in: “Spurs were in contact with us for the last two weeks. But it was we want him, but wait this, wait that. Wednesday we got in touch with Arsenal - 24 hours later they had an agreement.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is delighted to have Trossard on board at Emirates Stadium and told Sky Sports: “He is a player that gives us a lot of versatility and quality in the final third. He knows the league. He was available and he wanted to come - he was desperate to come. We welcome those kinds of players to the club. He had a smile on his face and he believed it was the right moment for him to move. It was really nicely done, between the player, agent and the club. I really like the process and the outcome at the end, obviously.”

WHAT NEXT? Trossard is in line to make an immediate debut for Arsenal when the current Premier League leaders take in a heavyweight clash with Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday.