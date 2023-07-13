How are Premier League fantasy football bonus points calculated? FPL scoring boost explained

What are Bonus Points in Fantasy Premier League and how are they calculated?

The Fantasy Premier League Bonus Points can be generated on the basis of in-game statistics and the player's performance in a particular match.

GOAL takes a look at what metrics are used to calculate Bonus Points in Fantasy Premier League and how they are awarded.

WHAT IS THE BONUS POINT SYSTEM?

The Bonus Point System or the BPS is a systematic calculation of which player will be awarded bonus points at the end of each matchday according to his statistics and his contributions during the course of the game.

The BPS system has been active since the 2012/13 season and it gives the users of FPL an opportunity to garner extra points over what a player has already scored in a fixture.

Bonus Points are awarded to three players in every game with the highest scorer of the points being handed 3 extra points, the second-highest being given 2, and the third-highest bagging himself 1 extra point.

PLAYERS EARN BONUS POINTS BASED ON THE FOLLOWING STATISTIC

ACTIONS BPS Playing for 1 to 60 minutes 3 Playing over 60 minutes 6 Goalkeepers and defenders scoring a goal 12 Midfielders scoring a goal 18 Forwards scoring a goal 24 Assists 9 Goalkeepers and defenders keeping a clean sheet 12 Saving a penalty 15 Save 2 Successful open play cross 1 Creating a big chance (a chance where the receiving player should score) 3 For every 2 clearances, blocks and interceptions (total) 1 For every 3 recoveries 1 Key pass 1 Successful tackle (net*) 2 Successful dribble 1 Scoring the goal that wins a match 3 70 to 79% pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted) 2 80 to 89% pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted) 4 90%+ pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted) 6 Conceding a penalty -3 Missing a penalty -6 Yellow card -3 Red Card -9 Own goal -6 Missing a big chance -3 Making an error which leads to a goal -3 Making an error which leads to an attempt at goal -1 Being tackled -1 Conceding a foul -1 Being caught offside -1 Shot off target -1

Now whichever player scores the highest points in a game according to this metric will be given 3 extra points extra i.e. +3 points over his already registered score. The same goes for the second-highest and the third-highest scorer with both of them being given an extra score of +2 and +1.

WHAT IF THERE'S A TIE?

On several occasions, two players can end up with the same amount of points after the action unfolds and the FPL has a way out to sort out the bonus points in a situation of a draw.

If there is a tie for first place, Player 1 and Player 2 will be awarded a score of 3 with Player 3 being given 1.

If there is a tie for second place, Player 1 will be given 3 while Player 2 and Player 3 will be handed 2 points each

If there is a tie for third place, Player 1 will get 3 points, Player 2 will get 2 points, and Player 3 and Player 4 will get 1 point each.

WHICH PLAYER GARNERED THE MOST BONUS POINTS LAST SEASON?

Considering that goals are the most effective way of getting points with a forward getting a score of +24 with every goal he scores, strikers are the ones usually leading the Bonus Points lists.

Getty

England's and Tottenham Hotspur's record-breaking goal scorer Harry Kane accumulated 48 bonus points followed by Manchester City's treble-winning Norwegian goal-machine Erling Haaland who garnered 40 bonus points last season.

Former Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier earned himself a podium finish with 39 bonus points with the help of his nine assists, 16 clean-sheets, and regularly featuring for 90 minutes in Eddie Howe's eleven.