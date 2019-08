Hougang United perform community outreach in the midst of title challenge

Hougang United found some time off to conduct soccer clinics

found time off amid their busy schedule to engage with the community - by conducting soccer clinics for primary schools.

Representatives from the club conducted soccer clinics for Xinmin and Bowen primary school. The whole affair was uploaded on Instagram.

The Cheetahs are currently locked in a tight title race as they sit in third place on 32 points; six points off leaders Brunei .