Horoya coach Didier Gomes unfazed by facing Wydad without suspended duo

The Frenchman will make his Caf Champions League touchline debut for Horoya against Wydad without two key suspended players

Horoya coach Didier Gomes is not worried about the absence of Djibo Wonkoye and Godfred Asante when they host in a Caf quarter-final first leg encounter in Conakry on Saturday.

Nigerien defensive midfielder Wonkoye and Ghanaian center-back Asante both accumulated two yellow cards in the group stages and are not part of the squad.

But Gomes is unfazed by not having the duo, who have been regular starters for Horoya both this season.

“We have a fairly large squad and we will make sure that we find solutions. It is true that Djibo made a big impact in the match against the Hafia (in a domestic league game), with a huge amount of effort. But we have solutions for their absence. There are players who have not had time to play. Brefo Mensah is asking for play time too,” Gomes told the Horoya website.

Gomes recently replaced fellow Frenchman Patrice Neveu, who guided the team into the Champions League quarter-finals, and could be on the Horoya bench for the first time in this competition.

The Guineans go into the Wydad encounter in high spirits, smart from thrashing Hafia FC 4-0 in a domestic league match last weekend, a boost which Gomes says they needed in the face of 2017 African champions Wydad.

Article continues below

“We will try an approach that would help us contain Wydad and also endanger them. I am very satisfied with our training sessions. A very good atmosphere is what counts before such matches,” he said.

“After the victory against Hafia FC, of course we are still very happy, which made it possible to approach the Wydad game with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. A very good thing before hosting Wydad, a match that will be tougher that one against Hafia FC. So we will also have to raise our defensive requirements in this first leg.”

Horoya are trying to do better than last season, where their Champions League campaign ended at the quarter-final stage.