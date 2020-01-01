Horoya AC misplace players and coaches' passports ahead of Caf Confederation Cup trip

The Guinean giants have announced the loss of a bag that contains the travelling documents of their players and staff

Horoya AC are ready to offer a reward for the safe return of their players and coaches’ passports ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup trip to .

The Ligue Pro 1 giants announced that the passports, packed in a bag, went missing on Sunday in Conakry - the nation's capital.

The bag was handled by the team manager as he finalises plans for Horoya’s trip to Morocco on August 24.

They are scheduled to play Egyptian outfit Pyramids at the Stade Mohamed V on September 22 in the one-off Confederation Cup semi-final fixture.

“As part of the procedures concerning the preparations for the trip of the HAC, for the semi-final of the Caf Cup scheduled for September 22, 2020 in Morocco, we inform you that our manager of the organization Mamoudou Dioumessy, has lost the passports of the Horoya players and staff, this Sunday in the Coleah area,” the club statement read.

“We humbly ask anyone who has found the said passports to bring them back to us at the club's headquarters in Matam - Corniche or to call us on one of the following numbers: 622 42 01 89/657 79 77 28. Your generosity will be rewarded.”

Horoya are the most successful club in the Guinean top-flight with 17 titles and their last league glory was in the 2018-19 campaign.

Prior to the cancellation of the 2019-20 season with no winner due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Conakry-based outfit sat at the top of the league table with 29 points after 13 games – four points ahead of second-placed Wakirya, who had played one more game.

Should Horoya overcome the Pyramids hurdle next month, they will face the winner between Renaissance Berkane and Hassania Agadir in the Confederation Cup final on September 27.