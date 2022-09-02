'An honour defending this badge' - Bellerin's emotional letter to Arsenal fans after free transfer move to Barcelona

Hector Bellerin posted an heartfelt farewell message for Arsenal fans after sealing a transfer to boyhood club Barcelona.

Bellerin signed for Barcelona on a free transfer

Ends 11-year association with Arsenal

Might debut against Sevilla on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender signed a one-year deal with Barcelona but Arsenal will have a sell-on clause included in the deal in case Barcelona part with the defender in the future. He spent 11 seasons at Emirates Stadium, winning three FA Cups, and following his exit penned an emotional message for the Gunners.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bellerin said on social media: "From day one I truly felt at home and I’ve said time and time again how this city has shaped me into who I am, and how much I owe it. It’s not always been easy being an Arsenal player these past 11 years, but it’s always been an honour to carry the weight of this badge and defend it almost 250 times in front of you all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been an uncertain summer for Bellerin as he was hoping to get back to Real Betis, where he spent the previous season on loan. However, his high wages proved to be a major stumbling block and that prompted Barcelona to swoop in as the Blaugrana were looking for right-back options after the departure of Sergino Dest.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

FC Barcelona

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLERIN? The Spanish defender might make his debut on Saturday when Barcelona travel to Sevilla.