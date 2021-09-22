Hometown hero Lavelle savors starring USWNT role vs Paraguay in Cincinnati

The U.S. star produced a goal and three assists in the first half of an 8-0 victory on Tuesday

Rose Lavelle was buzzing after what she called a "special" night playing in front of friends and family in her hometown of Cincinnati.

Lavelle scored a goal and added three assists in the first half as the U.S. women's national team cruised past Paraguay in an 8-0 friendly win.

An announced crowd of 22,515 at TQL Stadium cheered Lavelle's every move as she put on a strong display in front of her hometown fans.

What was said?

"I think I'm going to probably say this over and over again, it was just it was so special," Lavelle said in the post-game press conference.

"Just to be able to step out there in front of all my family and friends in the city that I feel like has built me into who I am today, it was incredible.

"I think the atmosphere was incredible. This is best soccer city in the world, I'll say. I might be biased, but the atmosphere was incredible and I just kind of took it all in.

"As proud as people are of me, I feel just as proud to be able to represent the city."

One goal, three assists and one incredible night in Cincinnati for the one & only @roselavelle pic.twitter.com/mWqBN5skgu — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 22, 2021

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski added: "With Rose Lavelle, she's special. You saw that in the first few goals. She had an impact with scoring goals or assisting the goals, that's who she is.

"She's a very important part of our team, an integral part of our team, and I have no doubt she'll keep getting better."

What's next for the USWNT?

The U.S. easily defeated Paraguay in their first two matches after winning bronze at the Olympics, winning the first game 9-0 last week before Tuesday night's 8-0 win.

Next up for the USWNT is a pair of friendlies against South Korea on October 21 and 26.

The last of those two matches will be Carli Lloyd's final game with the USWNT before she retires.

