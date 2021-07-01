'Hi Leo, are you there?' - Newell's Old Boys urge Messi 'risk' as Barcelona superstar hits free agency

An Argentine icon has stated in the past that he would like to return to his roots at some stage and is no longer under contract at Camp Nou

Newell's Old Boys have wasted little time in making their play for Lionel Messi, with a favourite son of the Argentine outfit hitting free agency in Barcelona.

A six-time Ballon d'Or winner has seen his contract expire at Camp Nou, meaning that he could enter into discussions regarding a move away from Catalunya.

Fresh terms are still expected to be agreed at some stage, but Newell's have made it clear that doors would be swung open in Rosario if a familiar face wanted to take a "risk" and return to his roots.

Newell's have posted on Twitter, with Messi's contract at Barca ending on June 30: "Hi Leo, are you there?

"In Argentina just now is July 1. (He who does not risk does not win)"

An all-time great has spent his entire senior club career to date with Barcelona.

He has taken in 778 appearances for the Blaugrana, registering a record-setting haul of 672 goals.

A memorable spell in Spain has delivered 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns, with the history books being re-written on a regular basis.

Messi did, however, make one push for the exits in 2020, only to then soften that stance as he revealed to Goal that the final 12 months of a lucrative deal would be honoured.

That agreement has now come to a close, but those at Camp Nou remain confident that no parting of ways will take place.

Club president Joan Laporta has stated on a regular basis that he believes a new contract will be agreed, with discussions still being held as Messi shines for his country at this summer's Copa America.

The 34-year-old has stated in the past, though, that he would like to retrace his steps to Newell's, with the club that first spotted his talents as a youngster bidding farewell to a future superstar in 2000.

