'He’s a star player?!' - Courtois takes shot at Man Utd forward Martial

The Belgium goalkeeper went out of his way to call out Manchester United's striker in an interview

Thibaut Courtois has questioned whether Manchester United forward Anthony Martial should be considered a star player in an interview conducted by Belgium team-mate Jan Vertonghen.

Courtois had been asked to name all of the important European players left out of Euro squads and could only pick out centre-back Sergio Ramos. When Vertonghen included Martial as he rattled off answers Courtois could have given, the goalkeeper scoffed and suggested that Martial shouldn't have been mentioned.

Courtois and Martial used to be Premier League rivals when Courtois played for Chelsea.

What has been said?

"Name three star players who will not compete in [the Euros]," said Vertonghen on Pickx.

"Sergio Ramos ... umm ... umm..." replied Courtois, struggling for an answer.

Vertonghen then listed Erling Haaland, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Virgil van Dijk, Moise Kean, Miralem Pjanic and Martial among valid possibilities.

"Martial?" Courtois asked. "He is a star player?"

Courtois then shrugged and both players laughed.

Martial's record at Man Utd

The French striker, left out of his nation's Euro 2020 squad, is the 74th most expensive transfer of all time, but he has not quite lived up to massive expectations so far at Old Trafford.

Martial has scored 55 Premier League goals for Manchester United in six seasons - an average of nine per campaign. He has also recorded 25 assists in domestic action.

Injuries have played a major role in his limited production, as he tore a knee ligament in March to prematurely end his season. He also battled thigh problems in 2019-20.

The attacker is still just 25, though, and has time to reach the heights fans desire.

