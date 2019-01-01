Herrera acknowledges room for improvement in Man Utd game

The Red Devils midfielder is seeing regular game time again under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is hoping to reward that show of faith with more goals

Ander Herrera is hoping to add more goals to his game as he seeks to benefit from a more attack-minded philosophy at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As a man who was often asked to operate in a deep-lying midfield post during Jose Mourinho’s reign, the Spaniard has been far from prolific in recent seasons.

He did net eight times across all competitions in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, while recording five goals in his second, but has mustered just two per season since.

That tally has been reached again this term, after finding the target during trips to Southampton and Cardiff, but the 29-year-old is hoping there will be more to come.

He told United Review of his attacking intent: “Of course, if you’re close to the opposition box, you have more chances to score goals.

“I also had a good opportunity against Bournemouth and, for Paul [Pogba’s] first goal, I was there to put the ball in if it was needed, so I will try to help the team in that aspect.”

United have plundered 17 goals since handing Solskjaer their managerial reins in December, with that haul achieved in just six games.

Of those efforts, nine have come in outings on home soil, with Herrera aware of the need for the Red Devils to entertain at Old Trafford.

He added: “It’s what our fans want.

“They want us creating chances and scoring goals. But I say the same always, as long as you’re ready to help the team, to give everything, to tackle, to run and to try to win every match, then they will always support you.”

Herrera can always be relied upon to give his all for the good of the collective cause, but he is facing an uncertain future.

His contract is among those due to expire at the end of the season, with no extension in place as yet.

A return to his roots at Athletic Bilbao has been mooted, but Herrera is determined to make the most of a welcome upturn in form at United for now.

Article continues below

Asked for his take on recent showings, the Spain international said: “Good, I am happy.

“I’m healthy with no injuries and I’m always ready to help the team in training and matches.

“Of course, when the team wins and you participate, you’re even happier. You just want to be useful and helpful to the team – that’s always my focus.”