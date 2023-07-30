‘Hero’ Mason Mount backed by former coach to emulate Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo & David Beckham as Man Utd No.7

Mason Mount’s first coach is backing the Manchester United new boy to become as much of a “hero” as Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international midfielder has completed a £60 million ($77m) transfer to Old Trafford from Chelsea. He has taken on the iconic No.7 shirt in Manchester that has previously been worn by the likes of Cantona, Ronaldo, Beckham, George Best and Bryan Robson. Said jersey has weighed heavy on other supposed superstars, but the man that helped to put Mount on a path to the very top of the game believes that the 24-year-old playmaker has what it takes to follow in the footsteps of legendary figures.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kevin Neal, who worked with Mount at Boarhunt Rovers FC, has told the Manchester Evening News: “He’s done tremendous for England and for everyone he’s played for. And he’s going to do the same for Manchester United. It’s going to be tough because of what is expected at that level, Manchester United are such a big club. But he’s just made for it. Chelsea are a big club and United is another step up, especially globally.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neal added on playing a small part in moulding Mount into a player that is considered deserving of a historic shirt at Old Trafford: “All you can do is open the door. He’s worked all them years for those contracts. The seven shirt, trust me, it won't take him long to absolutely fly. I’m telling you he’ll be as much of a hero as Cantona and other previous people who have worn it. He won’t let them down, he will try his utmost and that will drive him. They’re the biggest club in the world. Wait and see - people will be shocked. I believe [Erik] ten Hag knows that he will thrive in the seven shirt.”

WHAT NEXT? Mount has figured for United on their pre-season tour of America, with the Red Devils having three more friendly dates to take in – against Borussia Dortmund, Lens and Athletic Club – before opening their 2023-24 Premier League campaign at home to Wolves on August 14.