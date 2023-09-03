Rasmus Hojlund makes his debut! Man Utd's big money signing comes off the bench to feature vs Arsenal

Rasmus Hojlund came off the bench to make his debut for Manchester United against Arsenal on Sunday.

  • Hojlund on Man Utd bench vs Arsenal
  • Danish striker missed start of season
  • United hope £73m man can lift attack

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker had been unable to feature for United since his £73 million ($91m) move from Atalanta due to a back injury sustained while still with the Serie A side. However, he has been able to fully train with United for the last week and was named on the bench for the trip to the Emirates Stadium. The Denmark international was brought on to replace Anthony Martial after 67 minutes with the game tied at 1-1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have made a sluggish start to the new season, being beaten 2-0 by Tottenham and only earning scrappy home wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest. Hojlund's recovery is a huge boost for manager Erik ten Hag, who had to play Marcus Rashford up front in the first two matches and whose attack has looked blunt ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club last November.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Rasmus Hojlund Anthony Martial Manchester United 2023-24GettyRasmus Hojlund DenmarkGetty

Erik ten Hag Man Utd 2023-24

WHAT NEXT FOR RASMUS HOJLUND? The striker could make his home debut against Brighton on September 16.

