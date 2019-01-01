African All Stars

Henry Onyekuru trains with Monaco for the first time

The Nigeria international trained with the Monegasques for the first time, on Monday following his post-Afcon move from Everton
Henry Onyekuru attended Monaco training for the first time following his move from Everton.

The 22-year-old had completed a £12.5 million move from Goodison Park to the French top-flight side.

The move was imminent following his inability to secure a work permit due to limited playing time on the international scene.

He joins Leonardo Jardim’s team, which had won Ligue 1 in 2016-17, then finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017-18 but struggled last season.

After changing their manager thrice, they were eliminated from the Champions League, the French Cup and narrowly escaped relegation from Ligue 1.

Onyekuru is expected to make his debut when the Monegasques face Metz on Saturday. Jardim’s men made a losing start to the season at the weekend, losing 3-0 at home to Lyon.

