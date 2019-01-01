Henry named Montreal Impact head coach

After a difficult spell at Monaco, the Arsenal legend has been given an opportunity to shine in the dugout in MLS

Thierry Henry has been named as the new head coach of the .

The record scorer for both and has signed a two-year deal with the outfit, which sees him contracted to the club until 2022.

Having enjoyed a successful stint as an assistant coach to Roberto Martinez with , helping the nation finish third at the 2018 World Cup, the ex-attacker took his first steps in front-line management with in in October 2018.

However, he struggled to adapt to the demands at the Stade Louis II outfit and was sacked on January 24, having won only four of 20 matches in charge.

Montreal, however, have offered the 42-year-old another opportunity to shine in the dugout and his arrival has been welcomed with open arms in French-speaking Quebec.

“We’re very pleased to announce the arrival of this soccer legend,” Kevin Gilmour, the club’s president, said in a statement. “Henry will bring a new dynamic to the club. He shares our vision of how we wish to elevate this organisation and will help us attain our aims on the field, but also away from it.

“He’s a competitor and a leader, who played at the highest level throughout his career. He’ll bring his talents with him to Montreal, a place where he wants to be.”

These sentiments were echoed by sporting director Olivier Renard.

“We’ve very happy with the arrival of Thierry with us,” he said. “Young and dynamic, he knows the MLS and meets all the criteria that we established. This appointment, two months before pre-season begins in January, will allow us to build the team he will pilot.”

Article continues below

Henry, a former player for the , added: “It’s an honour to be named head coach of Montreal Impact and to come back to MLS. It’s a league that I know well and where I spent some good times.

“To be in Quebec with Montreal, which has an enormous multicultural heritage, it’s something extraordinary. I’ve always had an eye on this club and now I’m here.”

Henry is set to be presented to the media on Monday ahead of the 2020 MLS season, which begins in February.