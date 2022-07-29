Henry would succeed as manager of a top club today, says former Monaco man Henrichs

The Arsenal legend is currently serving as the assistant manager of the Belgium national team after an unsuccessful stint in Ligue 1

Former Monaco full-back Benjamin Henrichs revealed that he was "shocked" to find out about Thierry Henry's sacking as the club's manager in January 2019 and stated that he came to know about the news via social media.

Henrichs, who currently plies his trade with RB Leipzig, hailed his former boss and deemed him to be a successful manager in future.

Henry has not managed at the same level as Monaco subsequently, and is currently assistant coach of the Belgium national team.

What did Henrichs say about Henry?

The German international, speaking exclusively to Goal and SPOX, said: "I actually found out via 433's Instagram channel that Henry was being fired. I was a little bit shocked.

"I then contacted [Youri] Tielemans who knew Henry well from the Belgian national team. He said it was true and that [Leonardo] Jardim would probably come back. At first I couldn't believe it - and the next day Jardim was actually back.

"That was very surprising. In Germany, such a return action would probably not have been feasible, but in France it was possible."

Praising the French legend's abilities as a manager and speaking about his training methods, the 25-year-old said, "He was a really good coach. If he took over a real top team today, it would work.

"You could tell that he had so much knowledge of the subject. It was really impressive. His training was very demanding. He is simply Thierry Henry, a real legend."