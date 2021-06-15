Henderson replaced by Ramsdale in England Euro 2020 squad after withdrawing through injury

The Manchester United goalkeeper is now set to return to Old Trafford to receive treatment on a hip issue

Dean Henderson has been replaced by Aaron Ramsdale in England's Euro 2020 squad after withdrawing through injury.

Henderson was originally named as one of the three goalkeepers in Gareth Southgate's final shortlist for the tournament alongside Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone.

The Manchester United shot-stopper was on the bench for England's opening win against Croatia on Sunday, but will play no further part in their remaining games due to a hip problem.

What's been said?

England have confirmed that Henderson will now head back to Manchester for treatment, with Sheffield United number one Ramsdale taking his spot in Southgate's ranks.

"Aaron Ramsdale has replaced Dean Henderson in England’s UEFA EURO 2020 squad," an official statement from the Three Lions camp reads.

"Henderson withdraws with a hip issue that would continue to limit his involvement in training throughout the tournament.

"Under UEFA regulations, squads are permitted to replace goalkeepers on medical grounds at any stage.

"The Manchester United goalkeeper will now return to his club for further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021-22 season."

Ramsdale's credentials

Ramsdale was included in Southgate's initial 33-man preliminary squad but was ultimately dropped from the final selection after serving as an unused substitute during a warm-up victory against Austria.

The 23-year-old returned to the bench for England's last pre-Euros friendly outing against Romania, and despite once again missing out on his first senior cap, he has now been given the chance to experience major tournament football with his country.

Ramsdale has been capped 15 times at U21 level, and also won the U19 European Championship with the Three Lions in 2017, having initially built up a strong reputation at Bournemouth.

He has taken his game to a new level since joining Sheffield United in 2020, and played in all 38 of their Premier League fixtures last season, earning plaudits despite being powerless to prevent them from suffering relegation.

What's next for England?

Ramsdale will now prepare with the rest of the England squad for their second Group D fixture against old foes Scotland on Friday.

Southgate's men are due to face off against the Czech Republic four days later as they bid to seal their place in the round of 16.

