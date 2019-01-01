Hegerberg claims all-time Champions League goalscoring record

The 24-year-old Ballon d'Or winner needed just 50 matches to break former German star Anja Mittag's record in the continental tournament

star Ada Hegerberg has become the all-time top scorer in the Women's after scoring her 52nd goal in the competition.

The 24-year-old striker found the net just 12 minutes into the second-leg of their last-16 tie against Fortuna Hjorring on Wednesday to break the record.

The Norway international then moved further ahead at the top of the chart by netting for the 53rd time early in the second half.

It has taken Hegerberg just 50 games to overtake Anja Mittag's record of 51 Champions League goals, having matched the former and forward in the first-leg of the tie with a double in the 4-0 victory.

Having already won four Champions League crowns with the French outfit, Hegerberg and her team-mates are aiming to win the competition for the fifth time in a row this term.

The first ever Ballon d'Or Feminin winner and nominated for this year's award, Hegerberg has been in incredible form for Lyon since joining from German side Turbine Potsdam five years ago and set several records since then.

It took her just 37 games to net 37 times in the continental competition and she even set a new record for most goals in a single campaign with 15 in 2017-18.

Despite her impeccable record at club level, Hegerberg has not played for Norway since 2017 due to a dispute with the Norwegian Football Federation, leading to her missing the 2019 World Cup in .

Hegerberg has suggested that women's football does not get the respect it deserves in her homeland, pointing to unequal pay and a lack of investment as evidence.

"It was tough at so many camps. I have been broken mentally,” she told Josimar of her experience with the national team earlier this year.

"It has been a deeply depressing feeling. I had nightmares after being with the national team, you shouldn’t have things like that. If you want to get anywhere in life you have to make choices.

"Immediately the thought came into my mind: ‘I think I’ll have to stop playing for the national team’. Then everything just ran off and I started to sleep well again."