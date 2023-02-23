Heartbreaking injury news for Tottenham as Rodrigo Bentancur ruled out for rest of season after undergoing knee surgery

Tottenham were dealt a blow to their top-four hopes after it was revealed Rodrigo Bentancur would miss the rest of the season following knee surgery.

Bentancur ruptured ACL against Leicester

Midfielder received surgery earlier this week

Will be sidelined until November

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old was forced off after 65 minutes of Tottenham's 4-1 defeat at Leicester on February 11 - where Bentancur scored the opening goal - with it revealed after the match that he had ruptured his cruciate ligament. Tottenham have since confirmed that the Uruguayan has undergone knee surgery and will be sidelined until November, meaning he will be missing for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That injury news will be a heartbreaking one to take for Spurs, as Bentancur has been one of their standout performers this campaign and had already gazumped his career-best return for goal contributions in one season, with six goals and two assists to his name. His side have crept into the top four by a point having played a game more than fifth-placed Newcastle, but will be without both Bentancur as well as manager Antonio Conte for the time being, as the Italian recovers from gall bladder surgery.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Without Conte and Bentancur, Spurs will host Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League, who were instead handed an injury boost going into the business end of the season.