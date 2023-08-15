Heartbreak for Kevin De Bruyne! Pep Guardiola confirms 'serious injury' for Man City star and reveals how long he'll be out for

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has a serious hamstring injury and the club will have to decide whether or not he undergoes surgery

De Bruyne has serious hamstring injury

Belgian got injured in opening game

Guardiola said midfielder out for several months

WHAT HAPPENED? De Bruyne has been ruled out of action for several months by Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola. The Belgian midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in City's Premier League opener against Burnley and Guardiola revealed that the club are deciding whether or not to recommend that the player undergoes surgery to treat the problem.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne snapped his hamstring in the Champions League final and was unable to feature in any of City's pre-season matches. He came off the bench in the Community Shield against Arsenal and then started against Burnley. After that game, Guardiola admitted he may have made a mistake in bringing him back into the team so soon.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Kevin De Bruyne’s injury is serious one. He will be out for a few months," Guardiola told a press conference before the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla. "We have to decide in the next days on surgery but for sure we lose Kevin for some time. We will decide in the next days. Surgery is surgery - three or four months out. The injury for Kevin is a blow, a big loss. He has specific qualities. For a long time is really tough for us. We have to look forward. We have alternatives. Kevin is irreplaceable, but we have talented players. They will take it."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The extent of De Bruyne's injury could lead to City being more determined to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham. The club made a £70 million ($89m) bid which the Hammers have rejected but they are expected to make a second offer for the Brazil international.

WHAT NEXT? City can win their fourth trophy of the year when they play against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.