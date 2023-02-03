Heartbreak for Araujo! LA Galaxy star's dream Barcelona transfer falls through after FIFA ruling

Julian Araujo's big move to Barcelona has fallen through after FIFA ruled that the paperwork to finalize the transfer was submitted too late.

Araujo misses out on dream move

FIFA reject appeal

Defender will remain with Galaxy

WHAT HAPPENED? FIFA confirmed on the news on Friday, with Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany saying a system error caused the club to miss the deadline by 18 seconds. The club had appealed to FIFA, citing technical problems, but the appeal was ultimately unsuccessful.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "FIFA can confirm that the transfer of the player Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy to FC Barcelona was not completed in line with the applicable regulations," FIFA said in a statement to ESPN.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Araujo was set to join Barca's reserve team under head coach Rafael Marquez while serving as an option with the first team following Hector Bellerin's move to Sporting CP. However, Araujo, who represents Mexico internationally after previously playing for the U.S. at youth and senior level, will now remain with the Galaxy until at least the summer transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARAUJO? The fullback will now look ahead to the start of the MLS season, which comes on February 25 as the Galaxy face LAFC.