'He needs to see the dentist!' - Tuchel confirms tooth problem will keep Mendy out of Senegal's international break

The goalkeeper was missing for the Blues' FA Cup quarter-final victory over Sheffield United on Sunday and will not link up with his country either

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Edouard Mendy will miss Senegal's international break as he needs to head to the dentist for a tooth operation, handing the Lions of Teranga a blow ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The goalkeeper was missing for the Blues' FA Cup quarter-final victory over Sheffield United on Sunday, with Kepa Arrizabalaga between the posts instead as an Oliver Norwood own goal and a late Hakim Ziyech strike secured a semi-final berth.

Now, Tuchel has confirmed that he will sit out his country's upcoming gigs against the Congo and Eswatini later this month, as Senegal - who have already qualified for next year's delayed tournament in Cameroon - look to consolidate their place atop Group I.

What has Tuchel said?

"Mendy will stay because he has an operation on his tooth," the German told his post-match press conference when asked on the goalkeeper's prospects.

"He needs to see the dentist because it needs to be done. It's why we do it now [so he can be back after the international break]."

Tuchel on Abraham injury

The Blues boss also addressed the absence of the England international, who has not played for the club since the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Atletico Madrid last month.

Abraham has been out with a recurring ankle and foot problem, costing him a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

Article continues below

"He quit training yesterday after a five minute warm up so there was no chance he could join the squad," Tuchel added.

"It was the same injury but he had a re-injury in more or less the same spot where the first injury was so he is in pain."

Further reading