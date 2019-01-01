'He makes the difference' – Kwadwo Asamoah praises Inter Milan teammate Sensi

The Sassuolo loanee was on target again at the weekend as the Nerazzurri maintained their 100 per cent start to the new season

international Kwadwo Asamoah has heaped praise on Milan teammate Stefano Sensi, calling him a ‘quality player’.

The 24-year old midfielder – on loan from , with the option to buy at the end of the 2019-20 season, has been involved in four goals (two goals, two assists) in three games, the latest strike coming in the Nerazzurri’s 1-0 win at home to at the weekend.

“Stefano Sensi? He’s a quality player, he makes a difference, and I already noticed that at Sassuolo,” Asamoah told DAZN Italia.

“I’m happy with that work he’s doing for the team.

Article continues below

“We knew that Udinese would be a tough, physical opponent, but having brought home the result was certainly positive and that’s our goal in every game.”

Like Sensi, Asamoah has featured in all three of Inter’s Serie A games which all ended in victories, providing one assist, and sees them sit on top of the log.

Their next challenge is a Uefa Group F clash against Slavia Prague at the San Siro on Tuesday night.