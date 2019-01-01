'He knows what he's doing' - Alexander-Arnold confident Adrian can cover for Alisson at Liverpool

The Reds' back-up goalkeeper is likely to play a key role while the Brazilian recovers from injury, and an Anfield team-mate has backed him to succeed

Trent Alexander-Arnold is confident Adrian can fill the void left by Alisson between the sticks for over the next few weeks after an encouraging debut.

The Reds picked up a 4-1 win over on the opening day of the new Premier League season, but Alisson was forced to withdraw in the first half with a suspected calf injury .

Adrian, who secured a move to Anfield on a free transfer following his release by West Ham, came on for his first appearance in Liverpool colours and performed well against the newly promoted Canaries.

The Spanish shot-stopper was denied a clean sheet when Teemu Pukki netted a 64th-minute consolation goal for the visitors, but he looks set to remain in the starting line-up for upcoming fixtures.

Alisson is likely to miss up to eight weeks of action while he recovers from injury, and Alexander-Arnold is certain Adrian has the qualities to replace the international for the time being.

"[His experience] is the main thing, he knows what he is doing. He's played a load of games, so he knows what it is about," the 20-year-old told the Evening Standard .

“The reception he got [on Friday], I think he feels as though the supporters are already behind him.

“Obviously when a keeper has to come off, it's never too promising, so yes, I think everyone needs to get their head around [the fact] that he probably will be our keeper for the next few weeks and if so, then we have to live with that, embrace that and I'm sure he will learn from us.

“We will be able to make good connections with him and I think a lot of the lads have made bonds with him already because he's such a good lad off the pitch.

“He's a great lad to have around and obviously he is playing now, that is good for him and us."

Alexander-Arnold provided a superb assist for Divock Origi to score in the win over Norwich, picking up from where he left off last season on the right-hand side of the defence.

An own-goal from Grant Hanley, a Mohamed Salah strike and a Virgil van Dijk header completed the scoring for Liverpool, who now sit third in the Premier League after the first round of matches.

Next up for the Reds is the UEFA Super Cup against on Wednesday, and Alexander-Arnold feels a high standard has already been set as the new campaign gets into full swing.

"I think the lads are back and they have hit the ground running. It's good for us to have them back and in-form straight away," he added.

“Obviously Virg popping up with a goal again shows that this season will hopefully replicate last season with everyone chipping in with goals and hopefully the attackers don't feel that it is just them that need to produce the goals and it is a team effort.

“So yes, I think, so far so good and of course it's still early days, but it is good to set the standard we have today.”