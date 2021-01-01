'He cannot be satisfied' - France boss Deschamps calls for Mbappe improvement

The France head coach has challenged the Paris Saint-Germain star to raise his game ahead of a meeting with Bosnia-Herzegovina

Didier Deschamps has called for improvement from Kylian Mbappe, insisting the forward "cannot be satisfied" with his recent displays on the international stage.

Mbappe had a game to forget as France opened their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Ukraine last Wednesday.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was dropped to the bench for the 2-0 win against Kazakhstan four days later, and missed a penalty in the second half, with Deschamps wanting to see him raise his game against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

What's been said?

"He cannot be satisfied with what he has done so far," the France boss said ahead of the midweek Group D fixture.

"He was not very comfortable in the first game. He was much better against Kazakhstan and had chances. Of course, he wants to score more goals and create them."

Asked if Mbappe's penalty miss against Kazakhstan has affected his mindset, Deschamps responded: "No, I don't feel it has. It happens to everyone.

"I know Kylian well. He can, over a match or a period of time, have a spell of efficiency that isn't as good as his usual levels."

Mbappe's record for France

Mbappe has been prolific at club level throughout his time at PSG, but hasn't been quite as consistent in terms of numbers on the international stage.

The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals in 41 appearances for his country to date, including four during their run to 2018 World Cup glory, while also laying on 13 assists.

What else did Deschamps say?

Deschamps went on to discuss the battle for a starting spot in his team between Ousmane Dembele and Kingsley Coman.

Coman started against Ukraine but was left out of the Kazakhstan win, with Dembele scoring the opening goal after stepping into a role on the right-wing.

Deschamps says both men can add value to the squad going forward, as he added: "They are players somewhat in the same profile – yet they are not the same. They are both dribblers capable of taking opponents out of the game.

"Ousmane can speed past opponents and go fast without the ball. Kingsley can play both sides, even if he has a preference, just like Ousmane."

Where are France in their World Cup qualifying group?

Despite their slip up against Ukraine, France are sitting top of Group D on goal difference after two fixtures.

Deschamps' side are two points clear of Ukraine and Finland heading into matchday three, with those two sides having played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

