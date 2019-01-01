Hazard warned ‘sometimes the grass isn’t greener’ as Chelsea legend reflects on €100m Real Madrid move

The Belgium international has completed a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Pat Nevin saying he may face a "tough" few years in the Spanish capital

Eden Hazard has been warned that “sometimes the grass isn’t greener”, with legend Pat Nevin saying the Belgian could face a few “tough” years at rebuilding .

A former Blues star has no issue with a 28-year-old forward having taken the decision to head for Spain in a €100 million (£88m/$112m) deal.

Hazard is considered to have offered enough across seven years at Stamford Bridge to be deserving of a move to a club that he always dreamed of representing.

There is, though, a feeling that one of the finest talents on the planet has joined Madrid at a difficult period in their illustrious history.

Hazard has been acquired to help aid their recovery from a forgettable 2018-19 campaign, but it will take much more than one player to deliver the kind of reward that all parties are hoping for.

“It may be surprising to a lot of people [but] I’m delighted for him,” Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Absolutely really happy for the guy, he wanted that.

“He’s given seven years to that club and he has been stunning through those seven years.

“His behaviour has been impeccable, he is the most skilful player I think has ever played for Chelsea Football Club.

“Certainly among the very few, three or four greatest players that’s ever played for the football club as well.

“He’s given all those years to it, good luck to him in his next adventure, he deserves it.

“Do you know what, I think most Chelsea fans would feel exactly the same way about it.

“Boy we will miss him and we’ll miss his skills, being able to see them in the Premier League. But you have to live with it and go forward.

“I just like the fact that the good guys now and again are allowed to shine and be special, and I liked his personality as well.

“Well done Eden, I hope you have a good time at Real Madrid.

“I’ll just say one thing: sometimes the grass isn’t greener.

“And I’ll tell you what, Real Madrid might be a tough one for the next few years.”

Hazard departs Chelsea having netted 110 goals for the club in 352 appearances and helped them to two Premier League titles, two successes, one triumph and a League Cup win.