The winger limped off late in the last 16 clash but says he will remain with the group regardless of his playing status

Eden Hazard has said he's worried his hamstring injury could be serious after being forced off in Belgium's 1-0 win over Portugal on Sunday in the Euro 2020 last 16.

The Real Madrid winger left the pitch in the 85th minute after being taken down by physical challenges several times earlier in the match.

Hazard had only just played his first full 90-minute shift in more than a year earlier in the tournament, as nagging health problems have restricted him since his club move to the Santiago Bernabeu. But even if he is held out for the rest of the competition, he has said he would stick at the Red Devils' camp to support team-mates.

What has been said?

"I hurt myself, I felt something in the hamstring," Hazard told reporters. "I think I have something, we'll see tomorrow.

"We will analyse the injury well, we will see the extent afterwards.

"As captain, I will stay with the group because I have an important role to play."

Article continues below

What's next for Hazard?

The 30-year-old will be tested ahead of a quarter-final match against Italy on Friday.

If he's unable to go, Yannick Carrasco would be a leading candidate to start in his place.

Who else is injured for Belgium?

Hazard's injury adds to the list of Belgium players with knocks, as Kevin De Bruyne also exited early against Portugal and Timothy Castagne was forced off in the opener against Russia.

Further reading