Hazard vows answers are coming 'soon' as Chelsea & Real Madrid wait on future call

The Belgian forward has admitted to knowing what his next move will be, but is wiating for the right time in which to reveal those intentions

Eden Hazard says answers on his future are coming “soon”, with the Chelsea forward having already decided what his next move will be.

Those at Stamford Bridge are hoping to discover that their star player wants to stay put.

Goal has, however, revealed that the 28-year-old is holding out for a move to Real Madrid which has been mooted for some time.

It is understood that he is waiting for the Blancos to piece together a £100 million ($130m) transfer package which will take him to Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard is only under contract until 2020 and despite numerous efforts from Chelsea to get him tied down to fresh terms, they will have a big decision to make this summer.

It may be that their Belgium international forward forces their hand, with his intentions set to be aired to the world shortly.

Hazard told RMC Sport: "I know what I’m going to do. I have decided.

"For now, the only thing to think about is playing well for Chelsea.

"I have a year-and-a-half left on my contract, everyone knows.

"My decision will be known soon, but it’s not something that affects my mind.

"I think about it, but without thinking about it. When I’m in the field, I just want to play. We’ll see what happens after."

Pressed again as to when those in London and Madrid can expect to be made aware of his plans, Hazard added: "I do not know, we’ll see.

"I will wait for the right moment."

Article continues below

The middle of an ongoing battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League is probably not the right time for Hazard to make a decision.

Chelsea also have a last-32 encounter with Malmo to come in the Europa League and a heavyweight meeting with Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round.

Potential distractions need to be avoided in west London, but Maurizio Sarri and his side do need to know where they stand when it comes to the future of a man who remains an integral part of their present.