'Hazard is too good for this Chelsea team' - Jenas urges Belgian star to leave Stamford Bridge

The former England midfielder has said the Blues star has well eclipsed any of his team-mates

Jermaine Jenas has claimed that Eden Hazard is too good for the current Chelsea squad.

Hazard put in another strong display on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as the Blues fell 1-0 to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

The Belgian has been forced to shoulder much of the load for Chelsea this term, with several of his team-mates failing to hit their best form.

Hazard leads the Blues in scoring this season, netting 12 goals in all competitions, and has been moved into a false nine role with Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata failing to get the job done up top.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live after the match, former England midfielder Jenas had plenty of praise for Hazard, as well as criticism for his team-mates.

“I thought Eden Hazard was unplayable," Jenas said.

“He has gone by everybody and he must be thinking, 'what more do you need me to do?’

“Chelsea are a top side but I think he has outgrown them and he is above [the] level of everybody around him.

"I never thought I would say it, but he's too good for this Chelsea team."

Hazard's future with Chelsea is in doubt, with the Belgian having yet to agree terms on a new contract.

Real Madrid have been continuously linked with Hazard, whose current deal with Chelsea runs out at the end of next season.

Article continues below

And the 28-year-old has refused to offer many assurances to Blues fans, having called Madrid a "dream" move in October.