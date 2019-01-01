'Hazard is a really top player' - Ramos praises Chelsea star amid Madrid rumours

The Los Blancos defender has hailed the Belgian's qualities, but says it is not his place to suggest transfer targets to the club's hierarchy

skipper Sergio Ramos has labelled Eden Hazard a “top” player ahead of the Belgian’s rumoured relocation to – but insists he’d never get involved in suggesting transfer targets.

The 33-year-old was speaking at a hastily arranged press conference at the club’s Valdebebas training complex on Thursday, where he announced his intention to stay with Los Blancos.

Hazard has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, and appeared to confirm he had made his last appearance in a Chelsea shirt on Wednesday, following their final triumph over London rivals .

While wait for a definitive offer from Real Madrid for the 28-year-old playmaker, Ramos was quick to point out that although he holds Hazard in high regard, he draws the line at getting involved in transfer activity.

“I consider Eden Hazard to be a really, really top player,” Ramos told reporters.

Later he added: "I do not give advice to anyone, nor does it depend on me whether or not Hazard is signed, for example.

“This is an area outside of my domain. I’m the captain, and there are other departments to oversee the likes of recruitment at the club.”

After stating his desire to stay in the Spanish capital, Ramos, whose 606 appearances rank him fifth in Real history, insisted his desire to add to his treasure trove of trophies is as strong as ever.

And the centre-back, whose haul includes four and four trophies, is hoping this summer’s new arrivals will help them achieve even more success both domestically and in Europe.

“I still have the same desire to push for glory and win titles,” he said.

“I am optimistic about the immediate future of the club with the new players that will arrive.

“My intention is to construct a new Real Madrid with the president (Florentino Perez) and start to look to the future.

“I still have the physical strength to play for the club.”