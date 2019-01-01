'Hazard is a great signing for Real Madrid' - Carvalho supports €100m switch from Chelsea

The former Blues and Blancos defender believes the Belgium international forward will prove to be a shrewd addition for those at the Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard is “a great signing” for , says Ricardo Carvalho, with the Belgian expected to take his game to even greater heights on the back of a €100 million (£88m/$112m) transfer.

A protracted saga has finally delivered a switch to for the 28-year-old forward.

He appears set to form part of a summer refresh at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Zinedine Zidane spending big on reshaping the Blancos squad.

Much is expected of Hazard in new surroundings, with Real still looking for someone to fill the void created by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

Carvalho believes a proven performer is ready to take on such a challenge, with seven years in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge having showcased his undoubted talent.

The former Madrid and defender told Marca of a marquee addition for Real: "He's a great signing.

"I know him well and I've no doubt that he'll do very well.

"He's going to have more space in Spain. He's very fast, very strong when one on one and a team like Madrid with great players will help him."

Real need Hazard to hit the ground running as they require inspiration from somewhere.

The 2018-19 campaign proved to be a forgettable one for the Blancos.

They were able to add another Club World Cup success to their enviable roll of honour, but there was little else for them to celebrate.

Three managerial changes were made, with Zidane eventually returned to the dugout a matter of months after walking away from a demanding post.

Struggles on and off the field have led to another sizeable spend, with Hazard set to be joined at the Bernabeu next season by Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy – with there the promise of more high-profile additions to come.

"It's true that last year didn't go as planned," Carvalho said.

"But the team came from years of winning everything and sometimes that happens in football.

"You have to build a great team so it's important they start winning matches."

Real could only muster a third-place finish in last season, as arch-rivals successfully defended the title, while a crown which had been theirs for three successive years has been passed on to .