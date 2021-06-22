Hazard: How Real Madrid star's big bum makes him dangerous - Yaya Toure

The African football great has revealed why he thinks it is tough to dispossess the Belgium international whenever he is with the ball

FK Akhmat assistant manager Yaya Toure is of the opinion Eden Hazard’s big bum is the reason why it is hard to get the Real Madrid star off the ball.

The Belgium international saw his fitness thrust under the microscope, with some suggesting that the size of his backside really slowed down his pace.

Writing about why bums are so important in the beautiful game, the four-time African Player of the Year claimed that the 30-year-old’s derriere is his biggest asset as they block defenders who attempt to tackle him.

"It has almost become a joke how big his bum is, but it is very important to how he plays football,” the former Manchester City star wrote in The Athletic.

"Hazard is so dangerous that when the ball comes to him, he has maybe less than five seconds before the opposition is on him - I know from my time at City, you want to limit his time on the ball.

"When the ball arrives at Hazard, he can already sense the opponent coming towards him, so he waits until the last moment and uses his bum to block them.”

"It pushes the opponent away - almost like a punch - and then, when he has opened up that space between him and the defender, he will power away and start the attack,” he continued.

"Other wide players use their bums this way, such as Antoine Griezmann for France, and you might see Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero use this at the Copa America, but there is no one better at it than Eden Hazard.

"The way he can control the ball after using his bum, the way he uses his bum and his body and his hips to protect the ball when defenders run at him, the way he can turn in any direction turn after the impact… it is unbelievable."

Hazard was on parade from start to finish as Belgium defeated Finland 2-0 on Monday evening at the ongoing Euro 2020.

For former Cote d’Ivoire international Toure, he spent eight memorable years with the Citizens between 2010 and 2018, winning three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

He is now expected to assist Andrei Talalayev in the dugout at the Akhmat Arena for the 2021-22 campaign.