Hazard: Higuain is unbelievable, Chelsea can beat anyone

The Argentine frontman joined last month on loan from Juventus, replacing Alvaro Morata who joined Atletico until the end of the season

Eden Hazard believes Chelsea fans should expect a lot more goals from new recruit Gonzalo Higuain and feels that he and his team-mates can beat anyone 'if they want to'.

The striker netted for the first time since joining the Blues in their 5-0 win against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Higuain opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge with an excellent first-time finish in the 16th minute, before adding a second later through a curling effort from the edge of the box.

It was no surprise for Hazard, who has seen firsthand what the former Napoli man can do in training, and he believes Chelsea have added a top quality finisher to their ranks.

“He's a great striker,” Hazard told Chelsea TV.

“He's a bit less of a target man than (Olivier) Giroud, but he can hold the ball, he can play one touches and he's intelligent.

"In the box he's unbelievable. He will score more goals.”

The Belgian himself notched a brace in the victory, meaning he has now scored 15 in all competitions this campaign.

They were also Hazard’s 11th and 12th strikes in the Premier League this year and the 28-year-old looks set to break his previous record of 16 league goals two seasons ago.

It was a welcome return to winning ways for Chelsea, who had lost their two Premier League games, including a remarkable 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

While the Blues' form has been patchy of late, Hazard hopes they can continue their winning run next week when Chelsea travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City.

The London club ended City’s unbeaten start to the campaign when they met in December, and Chelsea’s No.10 believes they can do the double over the champions.

“It's going to be a different game than two or three months ago,” said Hazard.

"I think they will have the ball. City have these kinds of players to play together. We will defend well and then we will score one goal or two.”

Chelsea also face City in the final of the League Cup later in February, as well as a tricky fifth-round FA Cup tie with Manchester United, but Hazard is relishing these tough tests.

"We need to be focused. This month is going to be hard, but we are Chelsea. We can beat everyone if we want.”