Hazard has come to Real Madrid to win everything - Roberto Carlos

The former Brazil international also wished Luka Jovic well at the club and backed Marcelo to continue being the best left-back in the world

Roberto Carlos has praised 's decision to sign Eden Hazard, insisting he is a player of the "highest level" and that he's arrived at the club to win everything on offer.

Zinedine Zidane's side announced they had completed a €100 million (£88m/$112m) deal for the Chelsea winger on June 7, with the Belgian due to be formally presented as a Madrid player on Thursday evening.

Madrid suffered a disappointing campaign in 2018-19, sacking two managers in the former of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari as they were dumped out of the at the last-16 stage and finished third place in .

Former international Carlos believes Los Blancos fans should not forget the club's past successes, however, and thinks that Hazard will be desperate to help guide Zidane's side to as many trophies as possible in 2019-20.

"Last season was not what we expected, but we must not forget what we did in the previous five before that," he told Goal.

"Winning is always difficult, we have to think about La Liga first and then the Champions League. We have entered into a dynamic of always winning the Champions League and we forget the other competitions.

"Hazard is a player of the highest level who comes to win everything: the Champions League, La Liga and the Cup. For his part, [Luka] Jovic is a great player and he comes with great enthusiasm, I wish him good luck in Madrid.

"If I were the coach of Madrid I would not change much. The team has won a lot in recent years and when you win too much, it's time to bring the group together and motivate them to win new competitions, nothing more than that."

Carlos also discussed Marcelo's future, with the 31-year-old having had a tough season last time out, missing parts of the season through injury and with former manager Solari having at times preferred to start Sergio Regullion ahead of him.

Zidane has moved to bolster his options in that area of the pitch with a €48m (£42.7m/$54m) for Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy.

Carlos, however, is convinced that Marcelo remains the best left-back in the world and that he is well-placed to stay at the very top for at least the next seven years.

He added: "Marcelo has a completely different style from mine. I always played close to the line but Marcelo has a lot of quality with the ball and without the ball and he’s won one Champions League more than me.

"It's a shame that he didn’t go to Brazil [for Copa America] because of injury and the accumulated fatigue of playing with Real Madrid. But in the last 10, and also in the next 10, or at least seven years, Marcelo will be the best left-back in the world."