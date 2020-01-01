'Havertz is like a modern-day Cruyff' - Chelsea star compared to Dutch legend by Rangnick

The 21-year-old joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer for an initial £62 million ($79m) fee and has been touted for greatness

midfielder Kai Havertz is a modern version of legendary Dutch star Johan Cruyff, according to Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick faced off against Havertz during his time in charge of , where he served as manager and sporting director in recent seasons.

Havertz made the move to Stamford Bridge from in the summer for an initial £62 million ($79m) fee, with major expectations placed on the 21-year-old's shoulders.

After an indifferent opening two matches with Chelsea, Havertz exploded to life on Wednesday when he netted a hat-trick against Barnsley in the .

Rangnick believes the sky is the limit for the German international, comparing him to a man who became a legend with the Dutch national team, as well as and .

"I have no doubts whatsoever that he will become a sustainable success and that he will become one of the top players in the next two or three years," Rangnick told Sky Sports.

"Maybe, he will need a couple of weeks to get adjusted because he has a fantastic family background - I know that because I was also trying to convince him to join us at Leipzig but he was completely dedicated to Bayer Leverkusen.

"He's one of those players where I don't see any weaknesses in his game. He's the type of modern Johan Cruyff, he can score goals and he can provide assists.

"He can play as a nine or nine-and-a-half. I don't see him as a winger but in the central area of the pitch, he's extremely valuable. I have no doubt that this transfer will prove to be a success story for Chelsea and for Kai."

Rangnick nearly took over as AC MIlan manager in the summer as he confirmed in August that the Rossoneri had been in contact to discuss his availability. However, those talks eventually fell apart as Milan opted to give incumbent head coach Stefano Pioli a new contract instead.

Havertz will look to get off the mark for the first time in the Premier League on Saturday when his side travel to The Hawthorns to take on newly promoted West Bromwich Albion.