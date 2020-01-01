Havertz has no 'COVID discount' - Voller says Chelsea must pay Leverkusen asking price

The Blues have been told to meet Bayer Leverkusen's demands or forget about a deal to sign the promising playmaker

Kai Havertz has no "COVID discount" and must meet 's valuation or miss out on a deal, Rudi Voller has warned.

international Havertz is reportedly keen on a switch to the Blues, who have long been linked with a move for the 21-year-old.

Havertz is said to be in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge but the two clubs still seemingly have work to do to strike a deal.

Leverkusen are claimed to want £90 million ($115m) for Havertz, with Chelsea thought to be interested in a structured deal that starts at around £70m.

But sporting director Voller said simply any club wanting to buy Havertz must pay the asking price otherwise he will stay at the BayArena for another year.

Asked if Leverkusen have agreed to sell Havertz, Voller told La Gazzetta dello Sport : "No, but with his talent, it means he's on the list of all the best clubs.

"We know of the interest of a couple of clubs, especially Chelsea, but for us, the situation is quite simple: he has a two-year contract, if anyone wants him on our terms, fine, otherwise he stays here another year and we are happy.

"It won't be easy, but for an artist like him there is no COVID discount."

In Voller's opinion, Havertz is on course to be better than some illustrious Leverkusen alumni.

"For me, he's the best I've seen at Leverkusen, and I've been here for a lifetime. We had Emerson, [Michael] Ballack, Ze Roberto, [Toni] Kroos, but he's on top," Voller added.

Former Germany star Voller said Havertz reminds him of Ballack and Mesut Ozil, adding: "He takes the best bits from both of them."

Voller also has no doubt Havertz will continue to represent Leverkusen for the completion of their campaign, with a quarter-final tie against next up.

Timo Werner opted not to play for in the remainder of the after agreeing to join Chelsea, but Havertz did feature for Leverkusen in the second leg of their last-16 tie against and Voller is sure he will do so as long as the team are in the competition.

"Of course he will play [in the Europa League quarter-final], also because he wants to," Voller said. "I am a bit old-fashioned: for me a season is over when it all ends.

"Nobody leaves first. Now, with COVID-19, there have been transfers before the end of the season, but not from us."