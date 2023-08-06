'You have to sign Kylian Mbappe' - Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao urge Real Madrid to land PSG superstar

- World Cup winner won't sign new deal
- Linked with clubs around the world
- Blancos said to have terms agreed
WHAT HAPPENED? The Blancos are once again being heavily linked with the France international as he backs current employers Paris Saint-Germain into a corner. The World Cup winner will not be extending a contract at Parc des Princes that is due to expire in the summer of 2024. He has snubbed a record-breaking approach from Saudi Arabia – one that would have seen Al-Hilal part with a €300 million (£259m/$331m) transfer fee and €700m (£605m/$772m) salary – while Premier League sides are also being credited with interest. Real are considered to still be the leading the chase for a long-standing target at Santiago Bernabeu, with Vinicius and Militao calling for action.
WHAT THEY SAID: The Brazilian pair have seen caught on camera speaking to Real chief Calafat. In the light-hearted video, Vinicius says of Mbappe: “We hope he will come.”
The pair then say in unison: “Juni, you have to sign Mbappe. You are spending all our money in Ibiza. We’ll no longer have enough for Mbappe.”
Vinicius then says to fellow countryman Militao: “Mili, tell Juni to sign Mbappe.” The South American defender responds by saying: “Juni sign Mbappe.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is said to have already agreed terms with Real regarding a move to Spain in the summer of 2024 – although PSG are unhappy with that approach, which would break FIFA rules, and are considering an official complaint to world football’s governing body.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Real Madrid
WHAT NEXT? PSG are eager to get a deal done in the current transfer window, rather than lose Mbappe – the club’s all-time leading scorer – for nothing in 12 months' time, but they are struggling to find a suitor willing to part with the required fee and wage packet.