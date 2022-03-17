Have Everton ever been relegated? Toffees' Premier League and top-flight record

No football team has a divine right to remain part of the top division, wherever they may be.

Though it may be rare, it is not impossible for a footballing behemoth to find itself relegated to lower leagues. English football is littered with examples - former European champions Nottingham Forest dropped a few rungs, while Leeds United's woes led to the phrase 'Doing a Leeds'.

Everton have found themselves in deep water during the 2021-22 season, with serious efforts underway to preserve their Premier League status, but have they ever been relegated before? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Have Everton ever been relegated?

Everton have only ever been relegated twice since the establishment of the Football League in 1888.

Their first relegation from the top flight came during the 1929-30 season when they finished 22nd in the First Division, despite the best efforts of Dixie Dean. The Toffees returned to the top table at the first opportunity by winning the 1930-31 Second Division, with Dean spearheading the promotion drive.

Everton's second experience of relegation came two decades later in the 1950-51 season. On that occasion they also finished bottom of the league and it took three attempts for them to regain their top-flight status as they won the Second Division in 1953-54.

The Goodison Park club have been at English football's top table since 1954-55.

Have Everton ever been relegated from the Premier League?

Everton have never been relegated from Premier League since the re-branded First Division launched in 1992-93.

The Merseyside outfit are part of an exclusive group that can claim an unblemished record as part of every Premier League season, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham among that cohort.

Season Final position Points 1992-93 13th 53 1993-94 17th 44 1994-95 15th 50 1995-96 6th 61 1996-97 15th 42 1997-98 17th 40 1998-99 14th 43 1999-2000 13th 50 2000-01 16th 42 2001-02 15th 43 2002-03 7th 59 2003-04 17th 39 2004-05 4th 61 2005-06 11th 50 2006-07 6th 58 2007-08 5th 65 2008-09 5th 63 2009-10 8th 61 2010-11 7th 54 2011-12 7th 56 2012-13 6th 63 2013-14 5th 72 2014-15 11th 47 2015-16 11th 47 2016-17 7th 61 2017-18 8th 49 2018-19 8th 54 2019-20 12th 49 2020-21 10th 59

Everton enjoyed relative success in the Premier League during the mid-to-late 2000s, with David Moyes transforming the club into genuine contenders for European football, and they have been a regular fixture in the top half of the table since.

However, it was not always thus and the early years of the Premier League saw the Toffees toil at the other end of the division.

They came perilously close to relegation in 2003-04 when they finished just outside the drop zone in 17th place, having amassed a meagre 39 points across 38 games - their worst ever Premier League performance.

