Hat-trick hero Aubameyang second only to Aguero on goal chart

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is having a season to remember with , with only Sergio Aguero managing more goals than him among Premier League players.

The Gabonese forward was at his best as he smashed in three goals as the Gunners cruised past to zoom into the final.

In the process, he became the first Arsenal player to score a hat-trick in Europe since Lucas Perez against in 2016.

He headed into that fixture with just five goals in the competitionm but against the Spaniards, he was very much in the mood, and helped himself to the match ball.

His first of the evening took his tally to 27 goals in all competitions this season, four behind Aguero among Premier League players

After completing his treble, he extended his haul to 29 goals to move two goals behind the forward.

Arsenal battle for the top prize on May 29 at Baku's Olympic Stadium.