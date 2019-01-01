Harry Redknapp gave Spurs players the 'hairdryer treatment' after infamous 2009 Christmas party

After Robbie Keane whisked him and his team-mates on a trip to Dublin Jamie O'Hara says his then-boss was furious and dropped those involved

Former man Jamie O’Hara revealed that then-manager Harry Redknapp went “absolutely mental” after an infamous Spurs Christmas party in 2009.

Robbie Keane whisked some Spurs players away to Dublin for a knees-up despite knowing Redknapp would not have permitted it.

In fact, the former Portsmouth and West Ham manager called a team meeting the day after the party had happened, forbidding the team from having one.

“I was at Tottenham and we’d organised a Christmas party,” O’Hara, still in the game as player-coach at Billericay Town of the Isthmian League, told TalkSport.

“Harry Redknapp hated them and he was really against them.

“Robbie Keane had organised this big event in Dublin, and we all went there. Before Harry even knew what was going on we’d had the Christmas party and we were back training on the Monday.

“Harry pulled us into a team meeting in the afternoon and said ‘boys I’m just letting you know I don’t want any of you organising a Christmas party this year’, not knowing we’d already had one!”

Those involved were soon caught, prompting Redknapp’s rage.

The players were spotted out on the town by a photographer and pictures of them partying were in the tabloid press soon after, prompting Redknapp to give O’Hara, Keane and the other men involved the “hairdryer treatment”.

“On the Tuesday, the Sun ran the story of us all out in nightclubs in Dublin – literally everyone’s on the back of it.

“Harry Redknapp goes absolutely mental. He gave us the hairdryer treatment and let me tell you none of us played that weekend!”

After the revelations Redknapp made his anger at the players known in the press, though he acknowledged that things could have been worse.

“It will be dealt with I can tell you that,” the then 62-year-old said.

Article continues below

“I wouldn’t like to say what I’m going to do but it will be dealt with and then we will move on.

“They’ve not been fighting or anything like that. You could go back over some of the other parties that other clubs have had over the years and tell a million stories.

“I haven’t had any negative reports about what went on but they didn’t ask my permission so they have to take the consequences, which they will do.”