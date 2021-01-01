‘Harry has more goals than Karim’ – Spurs striker Kane likened to Real Madrid star Benzema

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon, who has played with both of the fearsome frontman, sees similarities between the prolific pair

Harry Kane is similar to Karim Benzema in a lot of ways, says Sergio Reguilon, but Tottenham’s former Real Madrid defender admits that his current team-mate offers “more goals” and all-round threat.

Spurs have continued to look to their talismanic frontman for inspiration this season, with collective standards dipping whenever he is absent through injury.

Reguilon has already become a big fan of the England international, having linked up with Spurs in the summer of 2020, and sees similarities with another prolific presence that he worked alongside in Spain.

What has been said?

“Harry, I’ve never seen that. Karim looks like him, but Harry has more goals than Karim, he’s an amazing, amazing player,” Reguilon has told Soccer AM.

“Yes, they are very similar, because they are strikers and they play for the team, they score goals for sure, but how many assist does Harry have for [Heung-min] Son? I think eight? I don’t know, but he plays for the team also.”

Kane’s stats in 2020-21

The 27-year-old has continued to link up with South Korea international Son on a regular basis this season, with the pair matching the mark of former Blackburn stars Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton when it comes to most goal combinations in a single season.

They are also well on course to setting a new benchmark for the Premier League as a whole, with Chelsea duo Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba being chased down.

Kane has teed up 14 goals for grateful team-mates in 2020-21, but his game has always been about finding the target himself.

He has done that on 21 occasions across all competitions, posting a number of notable achievements along the way.

The Spurs striker has passed 200 goals for the north London giants, becoming their second-highest scorer of all time, and surged beyond 150 efforts in the Premier League as he continues to chase down Shearer’s record tally of 260.

How has Benzema fared?

The French frontman has taken on a more prominent role at Santiago Bernabeu since Cristiano Ronaldo departed for Juventus in 2018.

Article continues below

He has always been a regular source of end product, but has stepped up his efforts now that he is free of the shadow cast by a Portuguese superstar.

Benzema has 16 goals and five assists to his name this season, with his overall tally of strikes for the Blancos taken to 265 through 540 appearances.

Further reading