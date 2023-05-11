Record-breaking Harry Kane responds to Tottenham's flattering statue proposal in London: 'Not going to make or break my career'

Harry Kane has insisted getting a statue outside Tottenham's ground will not define his career, as he prioritises other feats.

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has raised the possibility that a statue of Kane could one day be erected outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kane is the club's record goalscorer, having recently surpassed Sir Jimmy Greaves' all-time record. He's also England's top ever scorer, going past Wayne Rooney.

WHAT THEY SAID: “A statue is not going to make or break my career," Kane told Sky Sports. "I appreciate the words the chairman said about me, but ultimately what I can do is on the pitch, I feel like I’m giving my all in every moment, in every game and just trying to help the team as much as possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England captain added: “It’s not really my decision. I’m really respectful of the club, I’ve been here since I was 11, so almost 19 years now. I’ve been here a long time and I feel like we’ve achieved a lot in my career, even if we don’t have the trophies to show for it."

Kane could join fellow striker Cristiano Ronaldo in getting a statue during his career – although he'd probably want to avoid how that turned out for the Portuguese star, whose bust was widely mocked after being unveiled at Madeira Airport and later replaced.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Kane stay at Tottenham. He's been heavily linked with a departure from his boyhood club, as he seeks to win the silverware that matches his talent, having failed to win a single domestic medal at Spurs. Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been touted as possible suitors this summer.