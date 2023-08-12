It's actually happened! Harry Kane leaves Tottenham for Bayern Munich as Bundesliga giants confirm £100m transfer

Emmet Gates
Harry Kane
Bayern MünchenH. KaneTransfersTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueBundesliga

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of talismanic Tottenham striker and England captain Harry Kane in a £100 million ($127m) deal.

  • Bayern confirm Kane signing
  • Player pens four-year deal

  • Kane to inherit Lewandowski's No.9 shirt

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern have announced Kane's arrival from Spurs after weeks of negotiations and some deliberation from the player himself over the past few days. After making up his mind, the 30-year-old has signed a four-year deal until the summer of 2027.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane will take Robert Lewandowski's old No.9 shirt, vacated when the Pole left for Barcelona a year ago.

Article continues below

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE: The England striker could be in line to make his debut tonight against RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup, although it remains to be seen if he will play from the start, given the deal didn't become official until Saturday morning and he is yet to train with his new team-mates.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

355227 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 139390Jude Bellingham
  • 40589Christopher Nkunku
  • 25095Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 25937Mason Mount
  • 14320Sandro Tonali
  • 45434Other
355227 Votes