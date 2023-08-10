Harry Kane remarkably 'still leaning towards Tottenham stay' despite Bayern Munich finally reaching breakthrough with €100m+ bid

Harry Kane is reportedly still "leaning towards" staying at Tottenham despite Bayern Munich finally making a breakthrough in negotiations to sign him.

Bayern have reached agreement with Spurs

Submitted a bid of over €100m

Kane may end up staying at Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Sports, the England international is not sure about a move to Germany and remains open to staying at Tottenham for another season. He is in the last year of his contract with the London outfit and has already declined to extend his deal further, which means that he will be a free agent next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By virtue of hitting free agency, Kane will have a lot more options available to him next summer. Despite reportedly agreeing to terms with Bayern earlier in the transfer window, the striker may now be hesitant to complete the move. Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the striker but Tottenham's €100m (£86m/$110m) valuation was a major stumbling block and they had to focus on other targets, ultimately signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £72m ($92m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, Bayern have been relentless in their pursuit of Kane and after seeing multiple bids rejected, they finally convinced Tottenham to sell for a fee of over €100m (£86m/$110m), with add-ons included. They are even prepared to draw up a five-year contract for the 30-year-old, which would see him stay at Allianz Arena until 2028.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

GOAL

(C)Taka Nishina

WHAT NEXT? Kane had reportedly insisted that he would like to continue at Tottenham if a transfer was not done before the Premier League's opening matchday. Moreover, it is believed that he has been impressed by new head coach Ange Postecoglou’s philosophy, which has forced him to rethink his decision. So it's now up to Kane to decide what he wants to do and make an announcement - does he want to stay at Spurs or move to Bayern?