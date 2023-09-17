Harry Kane separated from childhood sweetheart Kate at Bayern Munich as wife and family opt against moving to Germany

Harry Kane has been separated from childhood sweetheart Kate following his move to Bayern Munich, as she has decided not to move to Germany.

Kane has moved to Bayern

Kate and family have not followed

Been together since childhood

WHAT HAPPENED? Per The Daily Mail, the England captain is currently alone in Munich as his wife has decided against moving to Germany along with the striker. As a result, the pair are now more than 700 miles apart, having been together since they were children. The decision was made after Kate gave birth to their fourth child, Henry, last month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has enjoyed a strong start to life in Bavaria, scoring four goals in four games in the Bundesliga thus far. The striker is currently attempting to learn German, too, as he continues to adjust to life in his new surroundings.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Bayern play Manchester United - who were previously interested in signing Kane - in the Champions League on Wednesday.