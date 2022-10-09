Harry Kane insists he hasn't given up hope of catching Haaland in Premier League Golden Boot race

- Haaland leads scoring charts
- Kane second in Golden Boot race
- Kane has won the award three times
WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Haaland's fiery form this season which has seen him score 15 times in nine Premier League games - including three back-to-back hat-tricks at home - Kane is in no mood to give up his fight for the top scorer's prize.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Viaplay after Tottenham Hotspur's clash against Brighton, Harry Kane said: "No [I’ve not given up catching him], look there’s a long way to go and a lot of games to play. I always concentrate on myself. I don’t think about too many other people. We’ve got some great players in the Premier League, fantastic strikers. For me, it’s just about doing what I can for my team."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England skipper has also enjoyed a purple patch in the league, scoring eight goals in nine matches for Spurs. He scored the winning goal against Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Kane will next be in action for Tottenham in in a midweek Champions League group stage clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.