Harry Kane insists he hasn't given up hope of catching Haaland in Premier League Golden Boot race

Harry Kane remains hopeful of winning the Premier League Golden Boot this season despite being seven goals behind Erling Haaland's tally already.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Haaland's fiery form this season which has seen him score 15 times in nine Premier League games - including three back-to-back hat-tricks at home - Kane is in no mood to give up his fight for the top scorer's prize.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Viaplay after Tottenham Hotspur's clash against Brighton, Harry Kane said: "No [I’ve not given up catching him], look there’s a long way to go and a lot of games to play. I always concentrate on myself. I don’t think about too many other people. We’ve got some great players in the Premier League, fantastic strikers. For me, it’s just about doing what I can for my team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England skipper has also enjoyed a purple patch in the league, scoring eight goals in nine matches for Spurs. He scored the winning goal against Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Kane will next be in action for Tottenham in in a midweek Champions League group stage clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.