Harry Kane agrees to join Bayern Munich on four-year deal as Tottenham striker travels to Germany for medical ahead of completing €100m+ transfer

Harry Kane is travelling to Germany for a medical with Bayern Munich after Tottenham accepted their €100 million+ offer for the English striker.

Bayern have agreed fee with Tottenham

Kane wants move & will sign four-year deal

Striker heading to Germany for medical

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern had finally agreed a deal with Tottenham, after weeks of protracted talks, for a figure of over €100 million (£86m/$110m). It was then reported that Kane was still "leaning towards" staying in the Premier League although the saga has now taken a new twist, with the 30-year-old having agreed to move to the Bundesliga champions, where he will sign a four-year contract, per The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane will undergo his medical and could sign for Bayern before the end of Friday. Kane is set to wear the No.9 shirt, vacated by Robert Lewandowski after his move to Barcelona a year ago, and is now highly unlikely to feature for Spurs in their Premier League opener against Brentford on Sunday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tottenham could now move for Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku in order to replace Kane, with the Belgian striker needing a new home.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The England captain will want to make a big impact in the Champions League in particular, and will undoubtedly be focused on winning trophies with his new club. Indeed, in his career up to now he has failed to claim any silverware at club or international level, despite being Spurs', and the Three Lions', all-time record goalscorer.