Will Harry Kane score 100 goals for England? Record-breaking Tottenham striker is up for the challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? Another productive international break for the prolific Tottenham striker has seen him pass Wayne Rooney as the most lethal marksman to ever represent his country. Kane rewrote the history books when slamming home a penalty in Euro 2024 qualification against Italy, before then finding the target again in a meeting with Ukraine to take him to 55 efforts and counting through 82 appearances.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on whether he could reach three figures before calling it a day, England captain Kane told PA Sport: “Getting 100 will be tough for sure, but I never count out anything. I am still young, I am 29, I am still fit and strong. I want to play for England for as long as I can. Every game there is I will be putting myself forward to try to play. We will take it step by step. The next step will be trying to get into the 60s. A hundred is not out of the question, it will be extremely tough but we will have to see how the next few years go.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane is rightly proud of all that he has achieved with England, saying of standing alone at the top of a notable goal chart: “I am extremely passionate about my country, I love playing for England. Even when I was younger, England was everything to me, watching them growing up. To be in that company now. To think of all the English legends and strikers that have played the game and to be No 1 now is just beyond my dreams. Playing for England is special and to have this record is special. I don't think I dreamt this far. I dreamt of playing for England and scoring for England – to be record goalscorer was not even in my dreams. I have had so many great moments and hopefully there are more to come.”

WHAT NEXT? England will not be action again until facing Malta and North Macedonia in June, with Kane heading back to Premier League duty with Spurs as speculation continues to rage regarding his future – with the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich said to be back in the hunt for another proven No.9.