Harry Kane admits his £100m price tag means there's 'big expectation' at Bayern Munich but he's 'not worried' about Man Utd after goal-scoring outing against former suitors

Harry Kane admits there is a 'big expectation' that comes with his Bayern Munich move but was not 'worried' about Manchester United in their 4-3 win.

Kane scores in 4-3 win for Bayern

Striker admits to pressure over transfer

30-year-old less worried about United

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane swapped Tottenham for the German giants this summer for an initial £86.4 million (€100m/$106.6m), with add-ons taking the price close to £100m, and has had a positive start at the Bundesliga outfit, scoring five goals in six matches, the latest of which came in their 4-3 Champions League win over Manchester United - a side that tried to sign him earlier this summer. The England captain admitted the hefty price tag brings with it a certain amount of pressure. Incidentally, following the victory over United, the 30-year-old said he was more focused on himself, rather than worrying about Erik ten Hag's men.

WHAT THEY SAID: The striker, who scored from the spot against United, told TNT Sports: "As a striker I know I'll get chances. It's exciting to play with them. We're still getting to know each other. I'm excited for what's to come.

"Whenever there's a big price tag there's a big expectation and you want to repay the club who have put faith in you."

He added on United: "They are going through a difficult spell with injuries. They have a lot of talent - you saw that in the last five minutes. Overall I'm not too worried about them, I'm more focused on myself."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern want to become a force in the Champions League again and got off to the right start with a win over the Red Devils. However, it was far from a complete performance and they will have to improve if they want to compete with the likes of Real Madrid and holders Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern and Kane are back in action against VFL Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday.