‘Hardest decision ever’- Fans struggle to choose between Manchester City and Chelsea in Champions League final

The Blues saw off Zinedine Zidane’s men to book a date with their arch rivals in the top European competition

Football fans have taken to social media to react to Champions League final fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Blues defeated Real Madrid 2-0 in the semi-finals of the elite European tournament on Wednesday night to reach the final of the tournament on 3-1 aggregate.

The Citizens have already secured their place in the final following their victory over French side Paris Saint-Germain in the last four of the competition on Tuesday night.

It will be the best London club VS the best Manchester club ( right now ) at the @ChampionsLeague finals ... It’s an all English affair in Turkey



The wailers that want to claim kings of the city ( old glory ) behind them can fight for @EuropaLeague #CHERMA — #proudlyIJESHA (@Olatunjiawe07) May 5, 2021

My hardest decision as a football fan is choosing who I want to win a Champions league trophy between Chelsea and Manchester City. — BASH-AAR🔞 (@FaruqBashar) May 5, 2021

Pep Guardiola and @ManCity I am not you fan and would have wish you guys never reached the final, I love my club Manchester United and my coach Ole. But since you guys are in the final please you have one job to do win that trophy I will rather hav you win it than Chelsea. #UCL — Thespian. (@OdehZik) May 5, 2021

Chelsea can not loose twice to a Manchester team in Uefa champions league final .. the cup is coming home — Baba_ceejay (@ceejay_86) May 5, 2021

The big question here is if @ChelseaFC would've made it to the final of the #Ucl with Lampard still in charge? Nevertheless congrats to the Blues; meanwhile Saturday will be a dress rehearsal of the main event against the sky blues of Manchester! #ChelseaRealMadrid — OkijaAmaka (@kizittotaurus) May 5, 2021

I can't believe I have to support Chelsea in the finals. Na Manchester United suppose dey there pic.twitter.com/LHPZX582zv — Seun🙅‍♀️ (@Seunofficialo) May 5, 2021

Last time Blues faced a club from Manchester 😂 pic.twitter.com/oiiNF1URsR — ABDUL SHAHID (@abdul_Shaahid) May 5, 2021

Chelsea straight to the Final. #echoke



The blue will be crowned #UCL after defeating Manchester City on May 29th.



Pride of London 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🕺🕺🕺



Respect 🙌🙌🙌💙 💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/A24PfDrUad — Abass Saminu (@MrSAPossible) May 5, 2021

Football fans have taken to the social media to reveal the club they will be supporting in the final, with some recollecting their last time both met in the competition, which resulted in the Blues defeat